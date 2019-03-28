POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Purdue Pharma settles lawsuit for $270M| Money Talks
08:24
BizTech
Purdue Pharma settles lawsuit for $270M| Money Talks
Purdue Pharma has reached a multimillion-dollar deal to settle allegations it helped create a deadly opioid crisis in the US. Prescription opioids have killed thousands of Americans in recent years and hooked countless more. Hundreds of lawsuits claim that's due to the aggressive marketing of a powerful painkiller made by Purdue. Sibel Karkus has more. Nicolas Terry, executive director at Indiana University's Center for Law and Health, helped us understand the story better. #Pills #Overdose #Lawsuit
March 28, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?