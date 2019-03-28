World Share

Boeing suffers two fatal crashes in five months. Are they putting profits before safety?

Flying is statistically the safest way to travel. But when things go wrong, more often than not it has devastating results. Earlier this month an Ethiopian Airlines plane came crashing down, killing all 157 people on board. It was the second deadly crash in just five months involving the same type of passenger jet - a state-of-the-art Boeing 737 Max 8. Aviation experts suspect the blame for each crash lies with the same technical fault. Now one of the world's most popular planes has been grounded. But should it have been in the air in the first place? Denee Savoia takes a look. #Boeing737Max8 #Boeing #AviationSafety