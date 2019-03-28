POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Qatar National Museum | Exhibitions | Showcase
03:06
World
Qatar National Museum | Exhibitions | Showcase
At long last, the National Museum of Qatar is officially open, offering a spectacular window into the culture, heritage and history of the region. This sprawling complex - about the size of Heathrow airport's Terminal two didn't come cheap, with an estimated price tag of nearly 450 million dollars, but when it comes to creating a hub for arts and culture, Qatar has pulled out all the stops. Showcase's Aadel Haleem was in Doha for the opening. #Qatar #NationalMuseum #Showcase
March 28, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?