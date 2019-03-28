POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
More than 150 Fulani villagers are massacred in Mali
03:07
World
More than 150 Fulani villagers are massacred in Mali
It was early morning in Ogossagou when gunmen, dressed as traditional hunters, attacked and killed more than one hundred and fifty Fulani villagers. The predominantly Muslim group is often targeted by tribal rivals who accuse them of being extremists. The UN has now deployed a team to investigate. Tribal clashes in central Mali's restive region of Mopti are nothing new. At least six hundred people have been killed there in the past year. So is the government failing to bring perpetrators to justice? Hyder Abbasi reports. #Mali #TheNewsmakers #Fulani
March 28, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?