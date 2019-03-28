POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Has the Malian government failed to protect the Fulani?
15:52
World
Has the Malian government failed to protect the Fulani?
Gunmen killed more 150 Fulani villagers in Mali. Tribal clashes have become all too common in central Mali’s restive region of Mopti. In the past year, at least 600 people have been killed there. The United Nations is demanding an investigation. But will anyone be held accountable? Guests: Niankoro Yeah Samake Former presidential candidate in Mali Louis Keumayou President of the African Information Club #Mali #FulaniMassacre #massacre
March 28, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?