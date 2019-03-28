World Share

Migration Shelters: US increasingly deporting undocumented migrants

Charities in the Mexican border town of Tijuana are struggling to cope with the number of migrants arriving from Central America. The migrants are hoping to gain asylum in the United States. The situation is being made even worse because the US is deporting increasing numbers of undocumented migrants back to Mexico. From Tijuana, our North America Correspondent Jon Brain reports.