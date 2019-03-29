POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Ukraine’s Presidential Elections
A record 44 candidates are registered to compete in Ukraine's presidential election on Sunday. We asked Yevhen Fedchenko, co-founder of StopFake.org, how the ongoing tension in Crimea and Donbas has played in on election campaigning. Guests: Alex Riabchyn Ukrainian MP for the Fatherland Party Yevhen Fedchenko Co-founder of StopFake.org Brian Mefford Senior fellow at the Atlantic Council's Eurasia Center #UkraineElections #UkraineVotes2019 #Ukraine
March 29, 2019
