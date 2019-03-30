BizTech Share

Young African designers create games with local twist | Money Talks

The video game industry has exploded with the widespread use of smartphones. It's become a giant in the entertainment sector -- bigger than the music and film industries combined. But it's still in its development stages in Africa. As Usman Aliyu Uba reports, an event in West Africa's largest city Benin is designed to help the industry take off. #AfricanDesigners #Africa #GameDesigners