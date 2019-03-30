POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Young African designers create games with local twist | Money Talks
Young African designers create games with local twist | Money Talks
The video game industry has exploded with the widespread use of smartphones. It's become a giant in the entertainment sector -- bigger than the music and film industries combined. But it's still in its development stages in Africa. As Usman Aliyu Uba reports, an event in West Africa's largest city Benin is designed to help the industry take off. #AfricanDesigners #Africa #GameDesigners
March 30, 2019
