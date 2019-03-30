POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
One Year On: Great March of Return: First anniversary of Gaza border protests
02:10
World
One Year On: Great March of Return: First anniversary of Gaza border protests
It's the first anniversary of border protests in Gaza that began to demand the easing of the Israeli blockade and Palestinian's right of return to their lands. Palestinians also commorate March the 30th as Land Day. On this day in 1976, the Israeli government announced it would seize huge areas of Palestinian land. Palestinian general strikes followed, and six people were killed. Mustafa Fatih Yavuz has more. #GreatMarchOfReturn #MarchOfReturn #Gaza
March 30, 2019
