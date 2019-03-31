World Share

One Year On: Four killed as Palestinians mark anniversary

At least four Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire - as tens of thousands marked one year since the Great March of Return protests began. Organisers of the weekly rallies are pressing for an end to Israeli occupation, and say the protests will continue. This - despite an announcement by Hamas that mediator Egypt has brokered a deal to ease the Gaza blockade. From Gaza, Abubakr al Shamahi reports. #GreatMarchOfReturn #MarchOfReturn #Palestine