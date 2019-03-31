POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Ukraine Election: Ukraine goes to polls for presidential election
02:21
World
Ukraine Election: Ukraine goes to polls for presidential election
Ukraine is going to the polls on Sunday for a presidential election. There's a surprise candidate in Volodymyr Zelenskiy, a television comedian who's expected to win the first round, if not the 50% needed for an outright victory. But the race to join him in a probable run-off is between two fierce political rivals. Francis Collings reports from Kiev. #Ukraine #UkraineElection #election
March 31, 2019
