Christchurch terror attack: Did New Zealand's intelligence fail to protect Muslims?

In the aftermath of the Christchurch terror attack that killed 50 muslim worshipers, questions linger about whether the government focused too much on surveilling the Muslim community while ignoring the rise of the far right and white supremacist groups. TRT World presents this special investigation looking into the practices of New Zealand's top intelligence agency, the Security and Intelligence Service or SIS and talks to the community advocates who were trying to warn again the rising threats on Muslims. #mosque #MosqueAttack #NewZealand