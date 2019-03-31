POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Christchurch terror attack: Did New Zealand's intelligence fail to protect Muslims?
19:15
World
Christchurch terror attack: Did New Zealand's intelligence fail to protect Muslims?
In the aftermath of the Christchurch terror attack that killed 50 muslim worshipers, questions linger about whether the government focused too much on surveilling the Muslim community while ignoring the rise of the far right and white supremacist groups. TRT World presents this special investigation looking into the practices of New Zealand's top intelligence agency, the Security and Intelligence Service or SIS and talks to the community advocates who were trying to warn again the rising threats on Muslims. #mosque #MosqueAttack #NewZealand
March 31, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?