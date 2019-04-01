POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Ukraine Elections: Comedian to face incumbent in run-off vote
In Ukraine, a comedian who pretends to be the president on TV is winning the first round of the election. With half the votes couned - Volodymyr Zelenskiy is on course to come face to face with the real thing in the run-off, because the incumbent Petro Poroshenko is set to finish second. Sunday's turnout was about 64 percent. Our correspondent Francis Collings reports from Kiev. #Ukraine, #Zelenskiy, #Poroshenko
April 1, 2019
