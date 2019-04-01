US-bound migrants find jobs in Mexico's Tijuana | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
The Mexican border town of Tijuana is trying to cope with unprecedented numbers of migrants who are arriving daily from Central America. Nearly all of them are trying to get into the United States. But the Trump Administration's policies are making that an impossible dream for most of them. So an increasing number are deciding that a better option might be actually the to stay in Tijuana where the economy is booming and jobs are plentiful. Our North America Correspondent Jon Brain reports from Tijuana. #MexicoBorder #Jobs #USpolicies
April 1, 2019
