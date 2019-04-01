BizTech Share

Cape Town seeks access to alternative energy | Money Talks

Businesses in South Africa are appealing to the government to find a solution to the electricity crisis. Power cuts have become more frequent and costs have risen. Another price hike went into effect on Monday, bringing the increases to more than 300 percent over 10 years, for an unreliable grid. As Melanie Rice reports, the city of Cape Town doesn't want to wait for solutions. It's going to court to get permission to find alternative sources of power. #Eskom #IPPs #Economy