POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Cape Town seeks access to alternative energy | Money Talks
02:25
BizTech
Cape Town seeks access to alternative energy | Money Talks
Businesses in South Africa are appealing to the government to find a solution to the electricity crisis. Power cuts have become more frequent and costs have risen. Another price hike went into effect on Monday, bringing the increases to more than 300 percent over 10 years, for an unreliable grid. As Melanie Rice reports, the city of Cape Town doesn't want to wait for solutions. It's going to court to get permission to find alternative sources of power. #Eskom #IPPs #Economy
April 1, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?