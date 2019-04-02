World Share

Jordan Protests | Rupee Resurgence | Poland Migrants

As anti-government protests grow in Jordan, we ask if economic distress is paving the way for political instability. Plus, the Indian rupee has gone from Asia’s worst to its strongest performing currency in just a matter of weeks. What’s fuelled the recovery? And it turns out Poland is actually really keen on taking in migrants.... just so long as they're not Muslim. #JordanProtests #India #Rupee #PolandImmigration