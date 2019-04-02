POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Theremin: Music Out of Thin Air, EU's Copyright Law & Pieter Bruegel | Full Episode | Showcase
25:32
World
Theremin: Music Out of Thin Air, EU's Copyright Law & Pieter Bruegel | Full Episode | Showcase
In this episode of Showcase; Theremin: Music Out of Thin Air 01:01 European Union's Copyright Law and Art 06:15 Andy Barr, the Managing Director of Yetis Digital 08:53 Max Eiza, a lecturer in computing at the University of Central Lancashire 10:20 Shortcuts 15:20 'US' the movie that stands for change 16:20 Pieter Bruegel: 450th anniversary of his death 20:59 Ice Church 24:20 #Theremin #EU #Showcase
April 2, 2019
