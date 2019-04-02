POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Algeria Political Unrest: President Bouteflika 'will resign' in April
World
Algeria Political Unrest: President Bouteflika 'will resign' in April
Algeria's president has bowed to public pressure and announced the end of his twenty year rule. Abdelaziz Bouteflika hasn't confirmed when he'll step down, but says he will definitely be gone before the end of the month. With huge nationwide protests against him and the system that sustains the power structures in Algeria, there are doubts if the president's resignation will be enough to end the demonstrations. Philip Owira reports. #Algeria, #Bouteflika, #ProtestsinAlgeria
April 2, 2019
