The Trump Presidency: US-bound migrants find jobs in Mexico's Tijuana

The Mexican border town of Tijuana is trying to cope with the number of migrants arriving from Central America. Nearly all of them are trying to get into the United States, but the Trump administration is making that more and more difficult. An increasing number are now deciding a better option might be to stay in Tijuana, where the economy is booming. Our North America correspondent Jon Brain is there. #DonaldTrump #US #Mexico
April 2, 2019
More Videos
