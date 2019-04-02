POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
UK Parliament rejects alternatives to PM's deal | Money Talks
07:09
BizTech
UK Parliament rejects alternatives to PM's deal | Money Talks
Britain's Parliament has failed to break the deadlock over Brexit, bringing the UK one step closer to a no-deal withdrawal which many say would damage the economy. UK politicians have failed to agree to an alternative to Prime Minister Theresa May's deal, less than two weeks before Britain is due to leave the European Union. But the ongoing Brexit chaos could be an opportunity for the PM, as Paolo Montecillo reports. For more on the Brexit chaos, Piers Linney joined us from Manchester. He's an entrepreneur with a professional background in law, investment banking and fund management. He wants Article 50 revoked. #brexit #EUparliament #vote
April 2, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?