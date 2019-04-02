POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Ethiopian Airlines launches flights to Istanbul | Money Talks
Ethiopian Airlines is launching three weekly flights from Addis Ababa to Istanbul. The airline's chief commercial officer, Busera Awel, was one of the passengers on the maiden flight which landed at Ataturk International Airport on Tuesday. Awel sat down with TRT World's Senior Business Producer Mobin Nasir, who asked about the investigation into the recent deadly crash of one of Ethiopian Airlines' Boeing 737 Max aircraft. #Ethiopian #EthiopianAirlines #flights
April 2, 2019
