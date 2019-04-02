Millennials spend heavily at Art Basel Hong Kong | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
One of the world's biggest art fairs is being held in Hong Kong. Art Basel brings together more than 240 galleries from nearly three dozen countries. It comes just weeks after a joint report with Swiss bank UBS showed sales in the global art market were at their second highest level in a decade. As the trade war and a slowing economy impacted sales in China, elsewhere in Asia, an interesting new trend is emerging. #Art #Millennials #Investment
April 2, 2019
