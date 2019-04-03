Venezuelan President Maduro announces 30-day power-rationing plan | Money Talks

BizTech Share

Venezuelan President Maduro announces 30-day power-rationing plan

Venezuela is plunging deeper into economic chaos, as the political tug-of-war between President Nicolas Maduro and opposition leader Juan Guaido shows no sign of being resolved. Living conditions for millions of Venezuelans are worsening due to power outages, and shortages of water and food. Now, Maduro has introduced a plan to ration electricity, but it may not stop people from showing their anger on the streets. Laila Humairah has more. For more on this story, Juan Carlos Lamas joined the show from Caracas. #Venezuela #Water #Electricity