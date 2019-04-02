World Share

Afghan Landmines: Landmines take growing toll in Afghanistan war

Afghanistan is one of the most heavily mined countries in the world. An estimated 640,000 mines have been planted there in the past 40 years and they've killed millions of civilians. Demining projects have cleared about 80 percent of all the unexploded devices, but as Reagan Des Vignes reports, recent fighting between the government and the Taliban is threatening those efforts. #Afghan #landmines #war