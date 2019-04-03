POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Nato Annivesary: Military alliance marks its 70th anniversary
World
Nato Annivesary: Military alliance marks its 70th anniversary
The annual meeting of the 29 members of North Atlantic Treaty Organization, othewise known as NATO, is taking place in Washington this week, as the alliance marks its 70th anniversary. The group has been under pressure by the US president Donald Trump, after he criticized members for not contributing enough financially. Trump now says some members have improved defence spending. Our Courtney Kealy has this report. #NATO #anniversary #military
April 3, 2019
