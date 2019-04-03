Fire Station, Home to Artists in Qatar | Artists | Showcase

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
The world of arts and culture is sizzling in Qatar. The who's who of the creative classes recently flocked to the opening of the National Museum of Qatar. And, this enthusiasm is being kept on the boil in of all places, a fire station. And as Aadel Haleem tells us with nine-month residency programmes for local up-and-coming artists its helping fan the flames of creativity in the region. #Qatar #Artists #Showcase
April 3, 2019
