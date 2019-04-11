POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
WHO IS BANKSY? Investigative journalist says she knows but will his friend confirm?
He's the elusive street artist whose artwork sells for millions but for decades Banksy has avoided the public eye. He has to, his art is technically illegal. So what happens when vandalism becomes valuable art? We speak to an art dealer who owns several 'Banksy's' and a journalist who says she knows exactly who he is, but will fellow street artist and Banksy acquaintance confirm? #Banksy #Nexus #StreetArtist
April 11, 2019
