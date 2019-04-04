World Share

Ethiopia Crash Report: Ethiopia asks Boeing to review 737 MAX 8 system

Boeing says it will release new software that will enable pilots to override the anti-stall system on 737 Max aircraft and control the plane manually, should it become necessary. Preliminary findings on the Ethiopia crash, released on Thursday, show the pilots followed all the recommended procedures, but could still not control the plane, which crashed last month killing all 157 people on board. #Ethiopia #Boeing #737Max8