POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Ethiopia Crash Report: Ethiopia asks Boeing to review 737 MAX 8 system
02:13
World
Ethiopia Crash Report: Ethiopia asks Boeing to review 737 MAX 8 system
Boeing says it will release new software that will enable pilots to override the anti-stall system on 737 Max aircraft and control the plane manually, should it become necessary. Preliminary findings on the Ethiopia crash, released on Thursday, show the pilots followed all the recommended procedures, but could still not control the plane, which crashed last month killing all 157 people on board. #Ethiopia #Boeing #737Max8
April 4, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?