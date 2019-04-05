POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Is post-Soviet style reshaping the fashion industry? | Compass
The former Soviet country of Georgia is generating a creative buzz in the global fashion world with a new style dubbed 'post - soviet' design. Soviet fashion was once looked down but the West is now looking East for style inspiration. Has 'ugly' become 'cool' in the fashion world? And is 'post-soviet' the rightlabel to describe Georgian fashion today? Watch the full episode here: https://youtu.be/3ZxYnci7hag?t=1 #Compass #Post-soviet #Fashion
April 5, 2019
