Should NASA Move Over for Private Space Corporations?
16:30
World
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence told NASA he wants a man on the moon by 2024. But why? Our panel debates whether this is a new space race between the US and Chinese governments, or between NASA and private companies such as SpaceX. Guests: Laird Whitehill Retired astrophysicist Laura Seward Forczyk Founder of Astralytical Bruce Pittman Chief Systems Engineer at NASA’s Space Portal Office #NASA #SpaceX #MikePence
April 5, 2019
