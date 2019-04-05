POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Ethiopia asks Boeing to review 737 MAX 8 system | Money Talks
08:16
BizTech
Ethiopia asks Boeing to review 737 MAX 8 system | Money Talks
Ethiopian investigators have released the first official preliminary report for the plane crash involving its flagship carrier last month. The report thwarts suggestions that the pilots of the Ethiopian Airlines flight did not know enough about the 737 MAX 8 plane to prevent the disaster. Laila Humairah reports. For more on this story, we spoke to aviation expert Heinrich Grossbongardt in Hamburg. #PlaneCrash #Investigation #Boeing
April 5, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?