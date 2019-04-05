POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Kenyan president vows 'all-out assault' on corruption | Money Talks
02:28
BizTech
Kenyan president vows 'all-out assault' on corruption | Money Talks
In his state of the nation address, the Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta said he's cracking down on corruption. The administration's come under intense pressure over the alleged misuse of hundreds of millions of dollars, in a scandal that's ensnared several of his ministers. And as Paolo Montecillo reports, this could hamper the government's lofty economic goals. For more on the story, Abdi Osman Adan joined us from Nairobi. #Corruption #StateOfTheNation #Nairobi
April 5, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?