World Share

Did a coup oust Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika?

Dalia Ghanem, who participated in pro-democracy protests, believes his resignation is a victory for the people but says the hard work is yet to come. Guests: Dalia Ghanem Scholar at the Carnegie Middle East Center Chloe Teevan North Africa Coordinator at European Council on Foreign Relations Lakhdar Ghettas North Africa analyst and author of ‘Algeria and the Cold War’ #Algeria #Algerie #Bouteflika