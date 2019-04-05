POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Is Huawei setting up a 5G spy network for China?
05:15
World
Is Huawei setting up a 5G spy network for China?
One of the world's biggest mobile phone companies, Huawei, is embroiled in a fraud case with the US and CFO Meng Wanzhou is now fighting extradition after her arrest in Canada. But the case is part of a global trade dispute between China and the US and its allies accusing the emerging tech giant of attempting to set up a global spy ring through the 5G networks that Huawei is currently installing around the world. #Huawei #5g #China
April 5, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?