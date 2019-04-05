World Share

Is Huawei setting up a 5G spy network for China?

One of the world's biggest mobile phone companies, Huawei, is embroiled in a fraud case with the US and CFO Meng Wanzhou is now fighting extradition after her arrest in Canada. But the case is part of a global trade dispute between China and the US and its allies accusing the emerging tech giant of attempting to set up a global spy ring through the 5G networks that Huawei is currently installing around the world. #Huawei #5g #China