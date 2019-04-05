Theresa May asks EU to delay Brexit until June 30 | Money Talks

BizTech Share

British Prime Minister Theresa May has aksed the European Union for another delay to Brexit, this time till June 30. The UK is currently due to leave the EU on April 12 but British MPs haven't been able to agree on a withdrawal deal. London's financial sector has been rocked by the prospect of Brexit and the ongoing uncertainty. The city's Lord Mayor, Peter Estlin, is tasked with promoting London's financial and professional services and spoke to us from London ahead of an official visit to Istanbul next week. #Brexit #Negotiate #EU