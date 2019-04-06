DC Direct: The Impact and Necessity of NATO

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The North Atlantic Treaty Organization, or NATO, stands as the most powerful military alliance in the world. But even though the alliance touts itself as a safeguard against global aggression, critics claim the alliance creates more problems than they solve. So has NATO made the world safer, or more dangerous? Tune into DC Direct with artist Ana Maria Gower, US Army (ret) Brigadier General Mark Kimmitt, community organisers Alec Summerfield, and Greta Zorra to discuss the global impact of NATO. #DCDirect #NATO #Nato70Years
