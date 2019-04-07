POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Mexico Medical Plants: Mexico is renowned for the indigenous medicinal
02:26
World
Mexico Medical Plants: Mexico is renowned for the indigenous medicinal
Mexico is renowned for the vast variety of indigenous medicinal plants native to its soil, used not only by traditional healers but also pharmaceutical companies. However, rapid urban growth is taking its toll on the ecosystems that support biodiversity. Valeria Leon visits a region rich in medicinal plant life and brings us the story. #MexicoMedicalPlants #MedicalPlants #Mexico
April 7, 2019
