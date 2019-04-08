World Share

Libya on the Brink: Govt troops out in force to defend Tripoli

The United Nations has issued a stark warning: the conflict in Libya cannot be allowed to develop into another civil war. It's appealing to the warring sides to lay down their weapons and agree to a humanitarian truce. Fighting between government troops and forces loyal to military commander Khalifa Haftar has been intensifying. On Monday, at least 25 people were killed south of the capital, Tripoli. And as Reagan Des Vignes reports, with Haftar's push to take the capital, and the government's determination to defend it, the death toll is likely to rise. #Libya #Tripoli #war