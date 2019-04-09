POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
India Parliamentary Elections: India to hold largest exercise in democracy
India Parliamentary Elections: India to hold largest exercise in democracy
People in India will be casting their ballots in parliamentary elections this week with Thursday marking the first day of polling. As you can imagine, an election in the world's largest democracy is a massive exercise with more than 2,000 parties and more than 500 constituencies. But as Neha Poonia explains, polls in India aren't just about the politics. #India #elections #IndiaElections
April 9, 2019
