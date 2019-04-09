World Share

The Magical Shed | Culture | Showcase

One of New York City's most ambitious cultural institutions which took more than 10 years to create has finally opened its doors. "The Shed" is a marriage between public and private funds, boasting an eight-floor star-studded arts centre that will commission, develop and showcase works from all creative disciplines. But with a price tag as high as half a billion dollars, it has inevitably come with some controversy. Paddy Johnson, Freelance Writer for Observer 05:05 #The Shed #Art #Showcase