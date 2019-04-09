POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Is Rwandan President Paul Kagame an Authoritarian Leader? Here's his Ambassador’s Defence
20:14
World
Is Rwandan President Paul Kagame an Authoritarian Leader? Here's his Ambassador’s Defence
Rwanda’s Ambassador to Turkey, Williams Nkurunziza, says Paul Kagame was re-elected as the president with nearly 99% of the vote because he provides solutions in a post-conflict area. But we press him on whether it’s actually because Kagame is running an authoritarian government. Guests: Williams Nkurunziza Rwandan Ambassador to Turkey Frank Habineza President of the Democratic Green Party of Rwanda Phoebe Kanyange Chairwoman of the Party for Solidarity and Progress #Rwanda #PaulKagame #Kagame
April 9, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?