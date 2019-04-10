US-Turkey Standoff | Central America’s Crisis | Brunei Backlash

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
We look at the turbulence in US-Turkey relations as the Pentagon suspends delivery of F-35 fighter jets following Turkey's intent to install a Russian missile defence system. Plus, the US cuts aid to Central American countries, as migrants continue to flee violence and poverty. But will Trump's decision stop them? And the Kingdom of Brunei introduces a harsh new law that imposes death by stoning for gay sex and adultery. Could an international backlash change the Sultan’s mind? #USTurkey #F35 #S400 #CentralAmerica #Brunei
April 10, 2019
