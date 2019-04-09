POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
US cracks down on EU subsidies to Airbus
05:15
BizTech
US cracks down on EU subsidies to Airbus
The Trump administration is taking aim at the European aviation sector. It's threatening tariffs on 11-billion dollars' worth of EU goods, including planes, cheese and wine. It's in retaliation to the bloc's subsidies to aircraft manufacturer, Airbus. And the plan threatens to further inflame transatlantic trade tensions. For more on this story, we spoke to Editor-at-large Craig Copetas, who joined us from Paris. #Tariffs #Boeing #Airbus
April 9, 2019
