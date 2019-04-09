POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Israel Elections: Race between Netanyahu, Gantz seen as tight
02:54
World
Israel Elections: Race between Netanyahu, Gantz seen as tight
Tuesday is election day in Israel, and more than six million Israelis are eligible to vote for the nation's next prime minister. Will Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud Party win again wooing its ultra-orthodox base? Or is the new, centre-right Blue and White alliance popular enough to deny him a record fifth term in office? Sarah Balter talks about the similarities, and differences, between the two front runner parties. #Israel #IsraelElections #Gantz
April 9, 2019
