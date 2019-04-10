POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Airbnb Lawsuit: Airbnb sues Miami Beach over new regulations
Airbnb Lawsuit: Airbnb sues Miami Beach over new regulations
Flat-rental giant Airbnb is locked in a high-stakes legal battle with regulators in one of America's top tourist destinations. The company is suing Miami Beach authorities in a fight over rules on short-term rentals. Airbnb says it has some 6 million listings in more than 80,000 cities worldwide. And as Steve Mort reports, Miami Beach is one of several places taking a hard line against the home-sharing company. #Airbnb #AirbnbMiami #Miami
April 10, 2019
