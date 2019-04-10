Veyasin: Hey Douglas | Artists | Showcase

World Share

Psychedelic folk, rap, electronic underground... This next artist you`re about to meet has been sparkling in the Turkish music scene since the age of 18. Veyasin`s journey might have started in groovy, underground parties in Istanbul. But now he is a celebrated alternative musician playing for thousands of fans coming up with the hippest music projects in town and most recently composing for media giants like Netflix. We sent Showcase`s Sharaz Ali to find out more about this real cool cat. #Veyasin #Music #Showcase