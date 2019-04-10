World Share

Turkey buys F-35 jets and S-400 missiles. The US says it can’t have both.

The relationship between the United States appears to be losing altitude after Ankara's purchase of the Russian-built S-400 missile defence system. Turkey's president flew to Moscow this week to meet his Russian counterpart about the deal. But Washington has hit the emergency brake on its transfer of the latest F-35 jets to Turkey. Turkey says the S-400 missiles are a 'done deal', but the US says Turkey can't have both. So, could these two NATO allies be heading for a crash landing? Denee Savoia reports. #F35 #S400 #NATO