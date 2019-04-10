Avocado prices spike on Trump border threat

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
From smoothies to guacamole, avocados have become a dietary staple for millions of Americans. The US gets almost all its avocados from Mexico, importing almost $2 billion of the green fruit every year. But President Donald Trump's threats to shut the Mexican border have caused prices to spike. And as Laila Humairah reports, farmers are worried they won't be able to put food on their own tables. We spoke to Roger Bernard. He's a senior policy analyst at Informa Agribusiness Intelligence #Agriculture #Avo #MexicoBorder
April 10, 2019
