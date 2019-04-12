World Share

Syllas Tzoumerkas and The Miracle of the Sargasso Sea | Cinema | Showcase

Disaster, catastrophe, tragedy, fate - these are the types of stories that have been told since ancient times in Greece. It's where the real theatrics of storytelling began - and laid the foundation for modern narratives that we still see today. But those ancient methods of storytelling are starting to be challenged by the country's bold Greek New Wave cinema. And carving out a place for himself is Syllas Tzoumerkas. Syllas Tzoumerkas, Director 01:12 #SyllasTzoumerkas #Cinema #Showcase