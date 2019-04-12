Cinematic Genius of Steven Spielberg | Cinema | Showcase

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
When it is said 'blockbuster' you might think of Extra-Terrestrials in bicycle baskets, or of big sharks and scantily clad women, or maybe of The Delorean. Steven Spielberg is the father of supernova-sized Hollywood movies. When he started his film career back in the 1970s, serious motion pictures catering to adults were what brought big bucks to the box-office. Even in this sombre climate, Spielberg managed to turn fantasy cinema into the main moviegoing spectacle. And things have never been the same since. To mark the recent anniversary of his first real breakthrough feature, The Sugarland Express, Showcase's own Alican Pamir, looks at how Spielberg rolled the dice and ultimately succeeded with this high-stakes gamble. Joseph McBride, Author of Steven Spielberg: A Biography 05:35 #StevenSpielberg #Cinema #Showcase
April 12, 2019
